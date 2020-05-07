Two large gatherings have Neosho residents worried if social distancing guidelines are being followed

NEOSHO, Mo — Two large gatherings over the weekend have Neosho residents worried if everyone is following social distancing guidelines.

Sarah Hughes, Newton County Health Department, said, “We would encourage groups no more than 10 people gathering and if they don’t live in the same household, then they should be seperated by that 6 foot social distancing rule.”

It was a busy day in Neosho on Saturday.

Their farmers market saw a crowd of about 600 people.

And later on that night was their cruise night, which hundreds of people came out for as well.

With strict social gathering guidelines set by the state, some are wondering, are these functions allowed?

Jason Baird, Interim Police Chief, Neosho, said, “As long as everybody remains safe and cleans up after themselves, the city doesn’t have an issue with the cruising.”

As for the farmer’s market, the city doesn’t have an issue with it either.

The farmers market has worked with the Newton County Health Department to come up with these guidelines.

But there is one concern.

“Some of the video, that those lines that we’re formed, people were not able to abide by social distancing. So, we’re working with the farmers market to make an effort to minimize and possibily do some recommended crowd control,” said Hughes.

With more restrictions set to be lifted, the Police and Health Department are closely monitoring the sizes of what events are held in town.

“We’re just trying to remind everybody to keep th six foot distance rule. Like I said before, we’ve not really had to take any kind of enforcement action and hopefully we don’t have to,” said Baird.

“Outdoor events are a little harder to control, there are some numbers out there to go on by guidelines but we always are encouraging the best public health safety practices that we can,” said Hughes.

Next week, the Health Department will be going before the city to discuss any restrictions that may be on celebrate Neosho, set for the end of June.

At this time, the event is still set to take place.