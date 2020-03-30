Two Kraft employees test positive for COVID-19, company closes for deep cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two employees of Kraft Heinz in Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Michael Mullen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, the two employees worked in the warehouse of the facility.

According to the statement, the two employees were last in the warehouse Thursday, March 19th, and are currently being treated and are in quarantine.

The company is talking with employees who were close to the two workers to discuss further steps.

The facility closed Saturday morning to deep clean the warehouse and manufacturing plant. The company expects to reopen Monday after the cleaning.

“We encourage any employee who feels unwell to take every precaution and seek medical assistance. We’ll continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and will update all employees as appropriate – including once this deep cleaning is complete and the Springfield facility is reopened. As always, the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees is our No. 1 priority,” Mullen said in the statement.