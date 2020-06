CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 School District says two students at the Columbian summer school tested positve for COVID-19.

The district announced on Facebook Sunday that they would cancel the summer program Monday and Tuesday, May 16th and 17th, to perform deep cleaning.

They say that the students with COVID-19 had limited interaction with others and the staff.

Summer school at Columbian will resume Wednesday, the 18th.