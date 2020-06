JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Twelve more people living within Joplin city limits have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are 10 adults and 2 children.

10 live in Jasper County, and the other two live in Newton County.

Eight are community acquired; three of the cases are contacts to a known positive case, and one case is still under investigation. City of Joplin

That’s 56 total cases confirmed since March.

20 of the cases are still active, while 36 have recovered.