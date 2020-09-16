Tuesday last day for KS essential workers to apply for extra assistance

KANSAS — Tuesday is the last day for essential workers to apply for extra assistance the state of Kansas is offering.

The Hero Relief Program is helping healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers with childcare and healthcare.

The Department for Children and Families is partnering with the group, childcare aware of Kansas.

The program is also helping provide grants directly to childcare centers throughout the state that have been struggling.

Leadell Ediger, Childcare Aware of Kansas, said, “To ensure that those childcare providers could help sustain their program, their practice, their business throughout this entire pandemic.”

People in the childcare industry say the grants have helped keep daycares open that could have shut down because increased costs and less revenues.