True Charity Initiative working to maximize limited resources

JOPLIN, Mo. — With each passing week, the resources of local groups that care for the less fortunate get stretched thinner than ever.

So doing the most with what an organization can offer has never been more important.

With the exception of the May 2011 Joplin tornado, it’s hard to find a single event that has stretched the resources of not for profits like the covid-19 crisis.

Savannah Aleckson, True Charity Initiative Regional Director, said, “During this Covid-19 pandemic when there’s challenges all around us it seems that every day the situation is evolving and we have ever escalating challenges it’s more important now than ever that we’ve got our benevolent organizations connected and communicating.”

Trying to maximize the limited resources of area groups is among the purposes of the true charity initiative.

A cloud based data base, called charity tracker, allows not for profits to securely communicate information about the people they’re trying to help.

“Charity Tracker allows you to see where a person has been and what help they’ve received in the past, so it basically empowers our charitable organizations in the area, whether that be a church, a charity or a non profit with as much information as possible on a secure platform so that they can to the best of their ability.”

Through Charity Tracker, Aleckson says local ministries and organizations can consult with one of nearly 40 other groups that they could refer a person to if they don’t offer that service themselves.

“We’re working to take care of that need and we believe that friends family and neighbors in the area can step us to meet the needs brought on by this virus.”

If you’d like to learn more about these resources and how you can target your donation to one of these entities, follow the link below.

www.truecharity.us/ccr