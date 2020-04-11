Trips to the grocery store have changed for everyone during the covid-19 pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — A trip to the grocery store has changed for most everyone during the covid-19 pandemic, and some Joplin shoppers are taking extra precautions — both at the store and when they get home.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says although the virus can live on surfaces for hours, even days, there haven’t been reports of covid-19 being transmitted by food or packaging.

But many shoppers at food for less in Joplin feel you just can’t be too careful.

Store managers suggest shoppers only touch what they plan to buy.

That especially goes for produce, which should be thoroughly washed with water when you get home.

But we spoke to some shoppers who are even taking precautions for frozen and shelf products.

Aubrey Williams, Food For Less shopper, said, “We’re going to start putting Germ-X on the cardboard and stuff like that and we make sure to wash our hands, scrub in between our fingers, and also Germ-X after we wash.”

Drake McGinnis, Food For Less shopper, said, “Just rinse it off and make sure it’s clean, and make sure there’s no fingerprints on anything. Or if it’s uh packaged food, make sure it’s not opened.”

Experts suggest you dispose of plastic or paper bags that you brought your groceries home in, and wipe down the counter-tops where those groceries sat.

If you use reusable cloth bags, it’s a good idea to launder them when you get home.