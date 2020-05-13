Treasury Department and IRS are urging taxpayers who want stimulus direct-deposited to sign up online by noon Wednesday

FOUR STATE AREA — If you still haven’t signed up to receive your economic stimulus check via direct-deposited, tomorrow is your last chance.

The Treasury Department and IRS are urging taxpayers who want their check direct-deposited to sign up online by noon Wednesday.

There’s a tool on the IRS website called “get my payment” to do that.

After Wednesday, the agency will start preparing paper checks — which will arrive beginning in late May, into June.

Once the government starts the process of sending out those paper checks, direct-deposit opportunities are closed.

Just a reminder, if you make less than $75,000, you get a non-taxed payment of $1,200.

Married couples who make under $150,000 will get $2,400.

And parents get $500 for each child they claim as a dependent.