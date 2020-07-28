Travel Information Center employee in Miami tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI, Ok. — On July 28th, 2020, Travel Information Center (TIC) has announced an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

TIC cannot identify the employee who tested positive for the virus because of privacy laws.

Employees that worked in close proximity (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) of the employee have been notified.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the TIC staff has been following social distancing, wearing masks, hand sanitation, strict cleaning regiment, and the installation of Plexiglas panels between employees and customers. TIC doesn’t believe the employee was in close contact with the public.

The City of Miami follows both Oklahoma State Department of Health and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) Guidelines. TIC have also been in contact with the Ottawa County Health Department for advisement on this matter.

TIC puts the health and well-being of their employees and the public a high priority. Out of an abundance of caution, TIC is closing and will reopen on Saturday, August 1, 2020. While closed, TIC will clean and disinfect the facilities.