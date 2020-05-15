Tough economic times bringing first time customers to thrift stores

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tough economic times often causes customers to shop in places they may never have shopped in the past.

A good example is the Joplin Salvation Army Thrift Store, which reopened last week.

Store Manager Mike Boykin says he’s seen a lot of happy faces on customers that are just glad to be able to go out again.

And he says many of them are new to the store.

Mike Boykin, Joplin Salvation Army Thrift Store Manager, said, “I have seen a lot of first time customers that I haven’t seen before, they’re coming in the store and saying what a great store it is, and first time here, I don’t know where they’re from but I’m glad to have them in the store as well as some of our regulars we get all the time so.”

And thanks to several people that brought in donations while the store was closed, Boykin says there is a lot of new items in the store to chose from.