Three New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Labette County

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Lauren Johnson

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks.–Labette county announces three new positive cases of COVID-19.
The two of the patients have been identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both recovering at their homes.


The third patient has yet to be identified.


The health department is working to contact everyone who may have come in contact with the individuals.


The Labette county health department recommends the community to follow the stay-at-home order to reduce further spread of illness.


This brings the counties total number of cases up to four.

