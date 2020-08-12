Three more covid-19 deaths in Four State Area Tuesday

FOUR STATE AREA — Three more covid-19 deaths are reported in our Four Sate region.

One was in McDonald County, marking the county’s 8th death.

The health department reports the person was 56 years old and did have underlying health conditions.

The person had been in the hospital, as well.

Two other deaths were in northeast Oklahoma.

A man in Craig County, which is its first known death. A woman in Delaware County, marking the 20th covid-19 death in the county.

Both of those were in the “65 and older” category.

Covid-19 numbers in the Four State region fall below 1,000 active cases tonight.

Jasper County reports 13 new cases today, and Newton County reports 12 new cases today.

And, all other Southwest Missouri counties are reporting less than 5 new cases.

In Southeast Kansas, only Cherokee County reported 7 new cases, while a handful of other counties reported just recoveries and no new cases.

And, in Northeast Oklahoma, 16 for Ottawa County, but less than 10 for the other three counties.

Plus, Benton County in Northwest Arkansas is reporting only 11 new cases today, which is significantly fewer than previous days.

In total, more than 11,000 cases have been reported since March and more than 10 thousand have recovered.

Only 994 are still active.

140 people have died.