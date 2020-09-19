Three covid-19 deaths announced in the Four States on Friday

FOUR STATE AREA — Three covid-19 deaths are announced in our Four State region today.

Barton County reports its first covid-19 death. The man was in his 60’s and had been in the hospital battling the illness. 170 people have been diagnosed with covid-19, but only 24 are still active. No one else in the county is in the hospital.

Wilson County announces its second covid-19 death. The person was in the 85 and older age group. They tested positive on September 11th, was admitted to the hospital on September 14th, and died Thursday. At last check, 58 people in the county had been diagnosed with covid-19. Only 11 people are still actively fighting the illness.

Meanwhile, McDonald County reported its 12th death. More than 1,100 people have been diagnosed in the county. 62 are still active.