Three counties report covid-19 deaths

FOUR STATE AREA — Three area counties are reporting more deaths from covid-19.

In Jasper County, the health department says a woman in her 70’s died from the virus. She was hospitalized prior to her death. This is Jasper County’s 40th death since the covid-19 pandemic began.

The Vernon County Health Department announced its third death from coronavirus. The resident had underlying health conditions. No other information about the person was released.

Ottawa County is also reporting an additional death from covid-19. The person was a woman in the 50 to 64 age group. She is the 8th person to die of the virus in Ottawa County.

Meanwhile, Bourbon County has announced 33 confirmed cases of covid-19 at the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center. That includes 24 inmates, 8 correctional officers, and 1 deputy.