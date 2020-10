FOUR STATE AREA — Three area counties are reporting deaths from covid-19 Friday.

The Newton County Health Department says a woman in her 80’s, who had been in the hospital, died of coronavirus. This marks the county’s 23rd death from covid-19.

Ottawa and Delaware Counties also each reported one death from covid-19. Both patients were women in the 65 and older age group. Ottawa County now has 7 deaths from covid-19, while Delaware County has 26.