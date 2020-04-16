Three Bentonville firefighters quarantined after one tests positive for COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Fire Department announced that three firefighters are now in quarantine after one has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bentonville firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus is now in isolation. Officials say that he had no contact with the general public or patients. The other two firefighters are now in self-isolation and awaiting their own test results.

Debbie Griffin, the Community Relations Director for the City of Bentonville, released the following: