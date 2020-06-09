KANSAS — Thousands of Kansas families are missing out on a special grocery payment during the pandemic.

If you have a child in school that received free or reduced lunch in the last year, the government will give you a one time payment of up to $291 to buy food.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program helps families who count on schools to provide meals for their children.

Mike Deines Dept. for Children & Families “We want to make sure to get this money into the hands of those that are eligible so that they can have food for their children, who are home from school, it may be a little bit harder to access those school meals that they would have received, and I know schools do a great job in the summer of providing meals, but just this additional extra cash I know would be helpful for those families

Families need to register by June 30th to receive the money.