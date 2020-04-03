Those with cleanliness compulsions fitting in better than ever amid covid-19 precautions

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some with OCD or obsessive compulsive disorder aren’t really having to change much right now.

In fact, a lot of people are trying to develop some of their cleanliness practices.

Now many without OCD wash their hands incessantly and try and keep their distance from others.

Doctors say now may be one of the first times people with cleanliness compulsions are fitting in.

Del Camp, Chief Clinical Officer, Ozark Center, said, “They’re not having to change their lifestyle much, it’s just finding it more difficult to get the things that they’ve had historically like hand sanitizer and masks, masks are unusual but some of those other things that we now spend a lot of time thinking about getting so they’ve been trained to avoid any kind of contamination.”

In some cases, camp says people with obsessive compulsive disorder may be less worried about getting the covid virus than people that aren’t OCD.