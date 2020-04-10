Thirteen new positive covid-19 cases announced in the immediate Four State area Wednesday.

FOUR STATE AREA — Thirteen new positive covid-19 cases are announced in the immediate Four State area Wednesday.

The city of Joplin announced its third case today and it does not appear to be travel-related.

Jasper County announced its 11th and 12th cases — one is a person from Carthage in their 30’s, the other is a person in their twenties in Joplin, but outside city limits.

Newton County reported one new case in South Joplin, but outside city limits as well.

Two people in close contact with Vernon County’s original case are also covid-19 positive — the county now has 3 in total.

In Oklahoma, Ottawa County added two more — now, reporting 17.

And Delaware County reported one more case — the county is now at 14.

Labette County, Kansas also reported two more cases to total 11.

And, Benton County, Arkansas reported two new cases — the county is now up to 47.

There are now 177 positive cases of covid-19 in the Four State area.

38 patients have recovered.

6 people have died.