The re-opening of casinos is having an impact outside of just Northeast Oklahoma

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The re-opening of casinos like Buffalo Run Casino and Resort as well as Downstream Casino Resort is having an impact outside of just Northeast Oklahoma.

Many of the customers that travel to those destinations are coming from the East, as well as from the South.

And for many of them, that means driving through Joplin twice.

And Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, Patrick Tuttle, says many will stop and spend money there.

Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, said, “The casino is a transient draw, a lot of people will come through the area, through Joplin to get to the casino, the casino doesn’t have to advertise in Oklahoma, they advertise in Missouri and Arkansas, and the crossroads we have with I-49 and I-44 is a great a great place for people who don’t want to stay here or don’t want to eat here, they’ll come gamble and they come back into Joplin for that component.”

In addition to those dollars spent in Joplin, Tuttle says many employees of Downstream also live there.