The Missouri Governor stops in Joplin to highlight easing of Stay Home Missouri restrictions

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Governor stops in Joplin to help highlight the easing of his Stay Home Missouri restrictions.

Mike Parson visited the Red Racks Thrift Store at 32nd and Rangeline.

He pointed to the safety precautions in place at the store.

Parson urges shoppers to protect their own health, but also support the businesses going back to work.

Mo Gov. Mike Parson, said, “To be able to open Missouri back. So again I think self responsibility. People need to decide, do I feel safe to go outside and if you’re in some of those categories, I suggest the last place you want to be is in a crowd. You know stay home for awhile til we get this under control.”

Dave McDonald, Red Racks District Manager, said, “That’s why a lot of us works here is it gives us purpose to make a difference in the world for our veterans – and we’re as good as the donations that are generously given by the public.”

Parson launched his Show Me Strong Recovery plan today.

It allows more business activity along with increased monitoring of new cases of covid-19.