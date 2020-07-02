The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development offering free job training online

MISSOURI — Workers who’ve lost their job through recent economic issues have a new training option to add to their job skills.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is offering free job training online.

The program is called Coursera.

It offers 3,800 classes designed to build knowledge and job skills, including areas like information technology.

Missouri residents must sign up by September 30th and complete the course by the end of the year.

https://jobs.mo.gov/coursera?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery