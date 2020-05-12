KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is looking for volunteers to assist with contact tracing.

When a person tests positive for the coronavirus, everyone they have come in contact with must also be notified and possibly tested.

The volunteers would help find and contact these people.

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman says they currently have 217 people who have been trained for this.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “We’re pushing the best talent we can to the local health departments to assist them in their activities. They still run the show in their county, and we’re there to assist.”

Secretary Norman adds they would like to have 400 volunteers before the Fall and Winter — when there is expected to be a second wave of coronavirus cases.