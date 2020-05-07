The Joplin Recycling Center open and operating the same hours but some procedures have changed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Recycling Center is now open and operating under the same hours but some procedures have changed.

The center will be open Tuesday and Thursday from noon to six, as well as, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.–drop-off only services.

Only allow one car at a time.

Customers can access the recycling center from the west, with a line forming on “a” street, and everyone should stay in their vehicle.

There will be a separate exit for customers to leave.

While in the facility, customers will take their items to the appropriate bins.

ITEMS ACCEPTED: Glass, aluminum, steel, plastic, cardboard, paper, and sensitive documents for shredding.

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED: TVs, computer screens, household hazardous waste, used cooking oil, any items requiring personal assistance to unload, and items normally placed in the Give-and-Take section.