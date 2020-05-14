Closings
The Joplin Habitat for Humanity Restore reopens

Joplin Area Coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — A not-for-profit home improvement store and donation center is open for business on a limited basis.

The Joplin Habitat for Humanity Restore reopened on Tuesday, even though customers are not being allowed inside the building for the time being.

Manager Terry Booth says you can still purchase items and even drop off donations, but you must first call them and give them notice.

Terry Booth, Restore Manager, said, “They can go online, they can go to our Facebook page, click underneath photos and they can check out and see what they want to buy, they can buy it and schedule a time to pick it up.”

The Habitat for Humanity Restore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m., at 5201 North Main Street in Joplin. For more information, you can call 417-782-7467.

