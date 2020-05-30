JOPLIN, Mo. — The house that love built needs your help to replenish supplies and stock up on food.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States hasn’t had anyone living inside since the last guests left back in early April.

Since that time, families have been put up in hotels and provided with meals made at the house as well as gift certificates.

But sometime in the next two weeks they will again start hosting families whose children are in area hospitals.

And when they do, Executive Director Annette Thurston says they’ll need personal protection equipment likes masks, gloves, hand sanitizers as well as food.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States, said, “As our shelf stable meals are going out to the families at the hospitals for them to distribute, then our shelves are going empty, so on our wish list you’ll see shelf stable meals uh you’ll a different see array of different thinks that we’ll need.”

She says tables in the dinning room have been moved farther apart for social distancing and there will be assigned seating in the kitchen area.