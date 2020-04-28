VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The covid-19 pandemic means the Vernon County Sheriff is seeing big changes in his jail – and his budget.

Jason Mosher, Vernon County Sheriff, said, “It’s just a night and day difference.”

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says there was no predicting how COVID-19 would change his jail.

That starts with increased disinfection.

“We’ve got hand sanitizing stations at every single door in our building, from coming in our building to coming in and out of the doors in the jail. We’re issuing masks to deputies to wear to all their calls.”

And frequent disinfecting of common surfaces.

Even the number of inmates in the jail has changed, helping to reduce close contact.

Pre-pandemic averages of 140 are down closer to 80 inmates per day.

“Our outside housing that we do for other agencies, we’ve reduced that by a lot 308 so it’s helped free up space in our jail to take those procedures we need to.”

Mosher adds that doesn’t affect any serious cases in Vernon County.

“We definitely want to be sure that those people who need to be in jail are staying in jail.”

But they are housing fewer contract inmates from Kansas City, which pays the county $24,000 a month for the jail space.

All inmates in the jail are closely monitored for any health issues, and there have been no COVID-19 cases to date.

“It’s definitely a big change to a jail when you’re dealing with a pandemic like this.”