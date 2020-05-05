The covid-19 pandemic has made many businesses take a second look at their day-to-day operations

PARSONS, Ks. — Many businesses across the Four States were able to reopen today, but businesses that work in close quarters to their customers now have to abide by some new safety measures.

How are these businesses adapting?

Eyecare Associates of Parsons is mandating all of their patients to wear masks, undergo a screening and wash their hands prior to their exams.

The covid-19 pandemic has made them take a second look at their day-to-day operations.

Eye Care Associates of Parsons joins many other businesses across the state of Kansas re-opening their doors today.

Now following new safety measures, like screening all patients.

Wayne Gilmore, Optometrist, Eye Care Associates of Parsons, said, “We’re going through the questionnaire part to make sure everybody is safe. We’re washing our hands, we’re asking all of our patients to wear a mask.”

They’re having patients file their paperwork online and staff disinfect all equipment used after exams.

These new measures are appreciated by patients.

Brian Blandamer, Patient, said, “I feel pretty good, taking precautions.”

And with their waiting room closed, patients now wait in their vehciles until their appointment.

“We’re creating the social distancing, with being in the vehicle and then they text or call to let you know their ready for you to come in the facility.”

But maintaining that rigorous routine means they’ll have to slow down how many patients they examine.

“Usually, we’ll just keep our patients going, we see several an hour, and a couple exams and a couple checks an hour but now we’re just kind of crawling through, we’re doing an exam an hour, maybe two,” said Gilmore.

With health experts saying covid-19 can be a threat for months to come, optometry staff are still hoping to flatten the curve.

They hope their patients continue to comply with guidelines.

“I think it’s going to be the norm for this summer, for sure. It’s going to take time.”

Gilmore adds their examination equipment allows him to stay 6 feet away from patients during exams.

Their main goal is to make sure their staff and patients all free protected from illness.