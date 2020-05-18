The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas announces they now have the capabilties to do COVID-19 antibody testing.

The testing is done through Quest Laboratories.

And testing can only be done through a doctor’s order.

The antibody test does not diagnose an active Coronavirus infection.

It tests the blood to see if antibodies have developed to fight off infection.

By expanding testing, the hope is to identify individuals who may have had the infection but never experienced symptoms since these individuals may also have developed antibodies.