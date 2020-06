CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has surpassed $2 million in covid-19 grants with thousands of dollars going to area non profits.

Carthage Crosslines Ministry received $7,000 from CFO.

CASA of Southwest Missouri received $18,000.

And Lafayatte House was awarded $15,000.

Last Friday, grants were awarded to 25 different non profits throughout Southwest Missouri totaling $280,000 dollars.

It was supported by a $200,000 donation from an anonymous donor.