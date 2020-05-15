The class of 2020 is made one final trip to Neosho High School Thursday

NEOSHO, Mo. — The class of 2020 is making one final trip to Neosho High School today.

A special drive thru was set up for seniors to pick up their cap and gown and turn in anything that needs to go back to the school.

The end of year checkout includes returning school chromebooks, library books & textbooks, and any uniforms.

About 280 students are graduating from Neosho High School this year.

While graduation itself is still up in the air, the school district is hosting cap and gown photos next week at Sexton Media Studio.

For cap and gown portraits: no appointment necessary, come and go during the times below.

Please respect CDC safety guidelines when attending the studio for your portrait.

If ordering prints, please bring your order form with you or be prepared to complete it onsite.

Monday, May 18 — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19 — 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20 — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 21 — 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Location: Sexton Media Studio, 212 E. Main Street, Neosho