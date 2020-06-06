GROVE, Ok. — The city of Grove and the City Council have amended the state of emergency declaration.

New provisions will affect the reopening of some buildings around the city.

Outdoor facilities like the city pool, splash pad, and playground have already reopened.

The amendment has the civic center, community center, and senior center opening towards the beginning of July.

The Civic Center will open June 27th, City Hall will reopen July 6th with guidelines, and there hasn’t been a date set for the Community Center and Senior Center’s opening.

Ed Trumbull, Mayor of Grove, said, “The amendment to our ordinance was pretty easy because basically what we look at are what’s going on in the county, what’s going on in our community. We had reached a level that we thought was safe to do these things.”

The resolution will be revisited during the regular meeting on June 16th.