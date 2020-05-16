CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Hundreds of food donations are coming in to support food pantries in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County food fight competition is wrapping up and organizers say food is piling up at the donation sites.

The friendly competition between local towns is heating up as each one puts all their efforts into filling up their local food pantry and earning bragging rights.

Some of the most popular donation items are canned goods, juice, canned and powdered milk, and even baby formula.

Susan Archer, After School Coordinator, The Soda Fountain, said, “The bigger picture is to help support our community. With all of the COVID shutdown, so many people are struggling, even before the shutdown in our area. This just intensified the concerns and more people will benefit from this temporary setback for our community.”

Christina Holmes, Family And Consumer Sciences Agent, said, “The Cherokee County food fight went beyond what we could have ever imagined. Each community has really stepped up, whether it be businesses or organizations, citizens, I mean really contributed to the cause. I think the Baxter Co-Op better get the grocery list ready cause I think we’re going to definitely exceed those 2,000 pounds.”

All the donations will be weighed Monday at Baxter Co-op and one community will be declared winner of the food fight and receive a trophy and bragging rights.