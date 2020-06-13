SPRINGDALE, Ar. — The CDC is going to Springdale, Arkansas to look deeper into why their case count has gotten so high.

93% of the new cases reported in Washington County come from Springdale according to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

He says many of the cases are from the Latino community in household clusters and poultry plants.

He says the CDC will be in Springdale tomorrow with bilingual staff to help reach that community.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, (R) Arkansas, said, “We should have a team coming in to assist us with the Latino population and communicating with them on what can be done to reduce the spread.”

Smith said the Latino population made up 29% of active cases within the state Monday.

He also said they made up 24% of hospitalizations Tuesday.