NEOSHO, Mo. — The annual celebrate Neosho mid-Summer event that was scheduled for June 27th will be cancelled for this year.

City leaders decided cancelling the event would be in the best interest of citizens, businesses, and visitors in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is still a plan for the Riverside Fireworks Display with details being released at a later date.

Plans are in progress to host the Neosho Fall Festival which will coincide with the Neosho Alumni Associations all school reunion on October 3rd.