Testing Policy limits who can be tested for covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just because you think you might have the coronavirus, it doesn’t mean you’ll get tested.

Only a certain percentage of patients may end up getting tested.

There is a lot of requirements that have to be met for that.

The CDC mandates those.

It’s mainly because of the shortage of tests in the state.

Jessica Liberty R.N., Freeman Health System Infection Prevention Manager, said, “They have to symptoms that are similar to influenza, fever, shortness of breath, and a cough, in addition to have to have been traveling into a high risk area or they have been in contact with a known COVID case.”

Four patients have been tested for the virus in the health system, three of which came back negative, and the results of the fourth person are still pending.