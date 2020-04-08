Tenth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Health Department announces their tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jasper County.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. This individual is a person in their 20s who resides in the Webb City area.

As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department will be

notifying people who have had contact with the patient. This is a travel related exposure.

Jasper County Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and

Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If

exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for

the development of symptoms.

Jasper County Health Department will do weekly updates which will include new cases.

Please monitor our website www.jaspercounty.org/health, or our Facebook page Jasper County Health Department.

In addition, you may monitor Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website www.health.mo.gov COVID-19 for current count by county.

For more information, email tmoehr@jaspercountymo.gov, or call (417) 358-3111