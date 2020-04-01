Teleconferencing important for those in recovery circles

JOPLIN, Mo. — When it comes to battling addiction, there’s strength in numbers.

But with concern about covid-19, some support groups for addiction have had to change the way they operate.

Several of those groups meet out of The Station building near 14th and Main St. in Joplin.

Teddy Steen is the executive director of one of those groups.

She says smaller ones, with ten or fewer members still meet in person, but practice social distancing.

But that’s not the case for larger ones.

Teddy Steen, Ex. Dir., Ascent Recovery Residences, said, “We’re doing meetings on line, there’s an app called “ZOOM” and that’s worked out really well for us, it’s not the same, but at least we stay connected, because, because that’s very important in recovery, early recovery in particular to stay connected.”

Steen says some support groups end their sessions with handshakes and hugs, but she says that practice will have to wait until a later date.