Teen and pre-teen among Labette County’s newest COVID-19 cases

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Four new cases are announced in Labette County today, including a teen and preteen.
The Labette County Health Department reports the county’s total is now at 26.
The new cases include:
- 82 year old male
- 50 year old male
- 16 year old female
- 12 year old female
Update [4:04pm]: The 4 positive cases identified earlier today are a family group. The 12 & 16 year olds do not attend schools in Labette County and have not been involved in sports or school related activities in Labette County. Contacts to the positive cases have been identified and are in the process of being notified.Labette County Health Department
22 other cases of COVID-19 are all reported as recoveries.
The full details are on the health department’s social media page: