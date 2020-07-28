Teachers protest return to classes in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Dozens of teachers gathered outside the capitol in Jefferson City to protest going back into the classroom.

Signs reading “online til cases decline” and “I can’t teach if I’m dead” were seen outside the statehouse this afternoon.

Organizers of the protest say they want Governor Parson and leaders to require all schools in the state to return virtually.

Teachers at the event said the rise in cases is alarming and numbers will only go up if students and teachers return to school

Kimberly Hanan-West, Parkway School District High School Teacher, said, “Right now the school districts need the tools, resources and energy to say hey, let’s put our minds around a virtual start to the school year. Let’s give children the best virtual start that we can give them and then go from there when it’s safe. There’s no perfect plan as the sign says, but the safest plan is online.”

The Governor has said multiple times — it’s up to the local school districts to make the decisions on whether a school goes back virtually or in-person.