Tax Deadline Approaching

JOPLIN, Mo. — In most years, April 15th is the deadline for filing taxes.

But that date was extended several months due to the coronavirus.

The new deadline is just one week away on July 15th.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the option of filing for an extension.

Joplin CPA Patrick Kelly says the extension is automatic as long as you get it in on time.

And for some people, he says that’s can be a good idea.

Patrick Kelly, Certified Public Accountant, Joplin Tax Service, said, “The problem we see once in a while is if people have waited this long, they’ve started losing their documents like ‘I had the W2 back in January so where is it now and then you have to go back to the company that issued it and that can be a problem.'”

He says people that have been on unemployment for the first time won’t have to worry about that being on this year’s taxes, but he says it will be on next year’s return.

He says that will probably cause next year’s refund to be smaller than usual.