Tax Day arrives

FOUR STATE AREA — Tax day has arrived — so if you don’t file by today, you’ll need to request an extension.

A reminder, this is the final deadline — the IRS already gave two extra months of leeway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you need to request an extension — do so through a tax professional, tax software or through a free filing link on the IRS’s website.

Approval of an extension will give you until October 15th to file.

https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free