Tall Pines Distillery hosts outdoor concert Tuesday evening

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With relaxed guidelines and places continuing to open back up in the state of Missouri, Tall Pines Distillery hosted an outdoor concert Tuesday evening.

As guidelines continue to relax and businesses reopen, one question remains when it comes to concertgoers. And that is just how comfortable will fans be returning to live musical events after the coronavirus? Tall Pines Distillery in Pineville helped set the stage to find out.

Mike Brown, Templelive Owner, said, “Everyone is directed here in Missouri to maintain social distancing, there’s not a mask requirement outside. Everyone’s been used to doing this for the past sixty days, so it’s no different than going to Walmart.”

Templelive and headliner Travis McReady were set to play in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Friday before state officials became involved and after lengthy discussions of taking certain precautions, the show played on Monday. When Tall Pines Owner Tara Cook received the opportunity to host McReady, she saw what she could do as the venue expected anywhere from 200 to 500 hundred people

Tara Cook, Tall Pines Distillery Owner, said, “I called the Mayor and he worked with the county and state health officials and gave us some guidance on bringing in the porta potties to the facility to handle a crowd like that and, just a few things that we should do, in preparation and we got the greenlight.”

The distillery took other precautions as well, offering hand sanitizer, requiring social distancing and asking fans to bring their own seating arrangements. When it comes to the music itself McReady said he simply is playing music every day, one way or the other

Travis McReady, Headliner, said, “Necessary. It felt necessary, you know, with the precautions and everything taken by Templelive so I was glad to do it really.”

For opening act Lauren Brown, the night was about returning to some sense of normalcy again

Lauren Brown, Opening Act, said, “People just happy to be out of their houses and seeing live music and being together and enjoying these moments. It’s definitely special; it’s unique.”