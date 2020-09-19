SWMO county breaks down CARES Act spending online

Newton County, Mo. — A southwest Missouri county is breaking down how its spending a federal coronavirus grant online.

The Newton County Commission is posting all funding requests – and whether that item was approved or denied.

There are already dozens of applications, ranging from $539 for the Newton County Library to $295 thousand for U.V. lights for Newton County Emergency Management.

The county received $6.8 million dollars to help cover the bill for costs related to the coronavirus, everything from masks and hand sanitizer to technology for working remotely.

The Newton County Commission has approved $1.4 million in requests; the rest of the funding must be spent by the end of the year.

You can see the full list at the Newton County website.

