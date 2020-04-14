SWMO business celebrates high school seniors

LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri business is making sure students are being celebrated after their last year of high school was cut short.

Lamar High School Seniors Kayne Blanchard and Marlie Miller weren’t excited to find out their school year was going to be cut short.

Kayne Blanchard Lamar High School class of 2020 “I was pretty bummed. Cause I went through the first few years of high school watching seniors go on do their graduation ceremonies, their prom, they do award ceremonies and knowing that i’m not going to be able to do that is pretty crushing.”

Marlie Miller, Lamar High School Class of 2020, said, “Well I’m in archery and we didn’t get to go state or nationals so that was a big thing.”

However after losing so much from their last year in high school, CY6 designs is giving them a token of appreciation.

Erin Miller, CY6 Designs Manager, said, “So right now we’re making some signs for the seniors. Some yard signs. We had a senior parent call us and ask, they have a set of twins, and asked if we could make some banners or some kind of signs for them they could put in their yard.”

These signs include photos of the seniors, their name, and Lamar tiger colors as a background.

Each sign is $25 and are open for anyone in the area hoping to honor their senior.

For these students it means a lot to see that members of the community are supporting them.

“I think it’s good for the community to show support for all the seniors,” said Marlie.

“Kinda hoping they realize the fact that students put in so much work to get through high school and try their best during classes it just kinda got cut short,” said Blanchard.

“They’re missing out on a lot from their senior year and I think anything that just kind of a little bit of recognition that, hey we realize you’re missing out on all this. This is maybe just a small thing to let you know that other people are thinking of you,” said Erin.