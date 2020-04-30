Supply chain coalition donates over 30,000 masks

JOPLIN, Mo. — A supply chain coalition created to meet the needs of covid-19 has helped donate more than 30,000 masks to those who need them.

A group of regional businesses and organizations are connecting the supply chain between Joplin and Northwest Arkansas for covid-19 response.

Karen Stewart, Founder And Protection Engineer, Ecopotential NGO, said, “I said hey, do you think we could get a group of people together between Northwest Arkansas and Joplin that could start providing PPE during this gap.”

Led by Ecopotential NGO, in just 3 weeks the group has delivered 35,000 masks to 7 Missouri counties.

Jason Huselton, Mastermaker, The Conductor, said, “This is one of the prototypes that I put together and then you would put your filter material inside here. You can take it off then switch it out and put a new one back on.”

What started as 3 people with a strategy to identify the needs and the gaps in the supply chain for covid-19 needs, has grown substantially.

Tom Pederson, Service Division Manager, Multi-Craft, said, “One of the grocery stores chains that we do work with was interested in guarding for their checkout personnel.”

The coalition has discovered a local, state and national movement of designers, engineers and entrepreneurs responding to the crisis.

Jami Dennis, CEO, Vendor Masters, said, “We’ve been helping smaller entities, organizations, government entities source their PPE through our retail manufacturers partners.”

The group’s long term goal is to create prototypes for PPE, identify local manufacturers and helping businesses find resources.

Robert Pederson, Designer, Racreative NWA, said, “You know in times of crisis, people sometimes have a tendency to look to somebody to come rescue them and I think this collaborative effort here is just one small example of, as Karen said, many across the country where people are taking the initiative to help themselves.”