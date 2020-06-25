SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Summer is traditionally travel season, but the coronavirus pandemic has many people wondering if they should even consider taking a trip this year.

Larry Bergner, Administrator, Newton County Health Department, said, “Personally, I would not want to take my family to an area considered a hot spot.”

With covid-19 cases reported in all 50 states, the CDC recommends people stay home and consider planning a vacation for next year.

“I have told my family that we are putting off vacation until next year.”

But that can be hard to do when flights to some of the most visited destinations in Florida currently cost as low as $180 round-trip.

“Naturally if you’re wanting to go to a destination that is a hotspot of coronavirus, I would take a hard look at whether this is the time to travel there are not.”

Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona are collectively seeing a more than 100% increase in cases in the last two weeks.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address surges in Florida Texas Arizona and other states,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns we are still in the first wave and community spread is climbing, even local health officials are warning to be cautious traveling locally.

“Here in Newton County, Jasper county, McDonald County, we are all considered a hot spot now and so even locally, many events are going to be happening over the July 4th holidays. I would take a hard look at whether to attend those events based on your health status,” said Bergner.

If you’re hoping to hop on a cruise –it won’t happen anytime soon.

A no sail order for all cruises departing from U.S. ports has been extended through September.

“If you have a destination already planned and set and you are determined that you’re going to vacation, then take the proper precautions, distancing yourself, that 6-foot distance, social distancing, hand washing frequently, and wearing a mask if at all possible.”