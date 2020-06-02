Summer classes begin in the Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin students and teachers return to the classroom for the first time since mid March.

There are 280 students enrolled in classes just at Cecil Floyd Elementary.

And this was their first day of Summer school.

Summer classes are also being held at three other Joplin elementary schools.

One of the middle schools and Joplin High School are also being used.

There are nearly 1,300 students enrolled this year.

It’s unlike any other first day of Summer classes some principals can remember.

Nathan Stewart, Cecil Floyd Elementary School Principal, said, “It’s awesome, we were talking about that this morning, we’ve been working and passing out food a Monday Wednesday and Friday but just to have kids back in the school is amazing to hear the laughter and see them running through the school is awesome.”

Stewart says class sizes at Cecil Floyd are being kept at no more than 15 students to a room.

In addition to social distancing, he says students stay in the same classroom and with the same class mates all day to minimize exposure to the other students.