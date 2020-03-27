Still no shut down order from Governor Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson provided another update on the state’s effort to keep Missourians safe.

The number of cases in the state is now at 502 with eight coronavirus related deaths.

No shut down order from the Governor.

He continues to stress the importance of social distancing.

The statewide order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 remains in place.

The Governor and the Department of Health and Senior Services Director pointed out many of those testing positive for covid-19 are in their 20’s.

They said it’s a reminder that the virus is not to be taken lightly and highlights the needs for everyone to practice social distancing.

The director of MODOT shared some of the restrictions being lifted to allow truckers to haul heavier loads in order to keep supplies moving across the state.

And the Director of Mental Health said anyone struggling with their mental health can call the Federal Disaster Distress Helpline for help.

The Governor was asked again if he’s reconsidered ordering businesses to shut down.

Gov. Parson, said, “Keep in mind too is that the mayors out there are doing their job too. They’ve already got a lot of orders in their urban areas where the most cases are. Again I have to evaluate that whether, whether I shut down the entire state with that order or not.”

The Governor wrapped up his latest briefing saying the most important thing anyone can do to fight this virus is to use social distancing and to stay home if possible.