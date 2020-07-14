State of Missouri coming to SWMO for more covid testing

SOUTHEST MISSOURI — The state of Missouri is heading to Southwest Missouri for another round of coronavirus testing.

The clinics will run for four days starting this weekend.

The schedule begins July 18th in Anderson where appointments are available from 7:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. at McDonald County High School.

Ozark Christian College will host Joplin testing – that’s on Sunday the 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday the 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Testing is also planned at Carthage Memorial Hall at the same times on Sunday and Monday.

And Neosho will have a clinic at Rocketdyne Church of Christ on Tuesday July 21st from seven to seven.

The testing is free to any Missouri resident but you must make an appointment ahead of time.

https://dcphdo02redcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?s=DEX3J7THHM